After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut To Star In Shekhar Kapur’s Next?

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most prolific directors of our times not only in India but also globally. The director who has given us iconic films like Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen and also international classics like Elizabeth has been missing from the film space for a while now.

Post the shelving of his ambitious movie Paani, we hear that the ace director is working on a script for Kangana Ranaut. Talking about the same at IFFI in a Masterclass moderated by actor Sushant Singh Rajput he said, “I am desperate to make another film in India. I want to come home and make a film. When I made Masoom, nobody was expecting anything from me. I wasn’t expecting anything from myself. It is a terrible space for a filmmaker to be in”.

When asked about the current status of his script with Kangana Ranaut, he added “I am currently writing the script. It is a beautiful script”. The script in question is supposed to be a heartwarming story where Kangana will need to play the role of an 85-year-old lady on screen. The director had earlier announced that the film will be similar in feel as to his cult classic Masoom. However, it won’t be a continuation of the older film.

Well, we’re sure excited for this venture to shape up soon. Two such talented individuals coming together is definitely adding to our excitement.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been shooting for the biopic on Rani Laxmibai Manikarnika, has had her ligament torn while pulling a stunt.

“The accident took place when Kangana was performing the iconic scene in fort Mehrangarh, Jodhpur where Laxmi Bai jumps off a 40 feet wall with Damodar her child tied to her back on to a horseback,” Kangana’s spokesperson told IANS.

“Kangana has been advised rest for one week till she has to keep the cast on. The crew will resume filming as soon as the cast comes off. She is almost done with her shoot, only had one more day to shoot there. Iconic war scene was being shot. Therefore the shoot has not been halted because of the injury,” said the spokesperson.

Directed by National Award winning director Krish, the film is scheduled for release on April 27 next year. It also features Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni and Ankita Lokhande.