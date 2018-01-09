After Lipstick Under My Burkha, Ekta Kapoor & Alankrita Shrivastava Reunite For A Film!

Another exciting collaboration is on the cards for Balaji Motion Pictures as power producer Ekta Kapoor teams up with Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava once again.

Lipstick has been one of the most celebrated films of 2017 and has managed to floor both- audiences and critics alike. Presented by Ekta Kapoor & Balaji Motion Pictures, the film got one of the most solid marketing campaigns and release themes as it created a viral ‘Lipstick Rebellion’ across social media, pre-release. The film which swept 18 international awards, and screened at over 60 festivals worldwide, hit the bullseye at the box office; paving the way for high concept small films in 2017.

The success story is set to be repeated as Ekta Kapoor & Alankrita Shrivastava come together for the latter’s next, which is currently under scripting.

Ekta and Alankrita discussed a few ideas before zeroing on the final one. They knew they had to collaborate on something special and unique. Together they are set to push the envelope, again.

Known for her nuanced and layered characters along with a strong storyline, the film directed by Alankrita Shrivastava will delve into the lives of two women. The details of the film remain unknown at this juncture and the casting is underway.

After Lipstick Under my Burkha winning critical acclaim and commercial success, this collaboration between Ekta Kapoor and Alankrita Shrivastava is eagerly awaited by the audiences. Girl power all the way!

Ekta Kapoor said, “Alankrita’s style of filmmaking is bold, entertaining and asks all the right questions to our society. I’m only too glad we’re reuniting to tell some more path-breaking and hugely entertaining stories together. The Lipstick rebellion thus continues!”