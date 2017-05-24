Sachin Tendulkar’s much-anticipated biopic Sachin: A Billion Dream has now become tax-free in Odisha. The biopic has already become tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh. State Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera yesterday, stated that the entertainment tax on the biopic has been waived.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is based on the life of the cricketer and it beautifully captures the personal journey of him from a young boy to a cricketing icon.

The film is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.

If you are wondering as to how much will this biopic collect at the Box-Office then Trade Analyst Sumit has an answer to your doubt.

According to Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel, “Since it is a documentary film, I don’t have much box office expectations from it, but considering Sachin Tendulkar’s god status, colossal fan following and the number of screens the film is releasing in, I am assuming the film to collect around 2-3 crores on its opening day. I think it will collect approx Rs 10-12 crores in the first weekend and make a lifetime collection of 25-30 crores if word of mouth is good.”

Sumit further informs that Sachin: A Billion Dreams will be released in 1150-1200 screens across the country and he feels that the time of release will not work in the film’s favour. He said, “This film is releasing on Ramzan which is considered a dull period for films as people don’t usually go to theatres to watch films during this period. However, it will still manage to collect Rs 2-3 crores, which will be a good opening for this film.”

It is scheduled to release on 26th May.