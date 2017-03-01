After Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan To Star In Prabhu Deva’s Next?

Hrithik Roshan is presently high on Kaabil’s success. And why should he not? Kaabil gave him his much-awaited taste of success after his previous outing Mohenjo Daro bombed at the box office. Also, the Kaabil actor is all set to launch a workout regime with his fitness brand HRX in collaboration with CureFit, a healthcare startup.

But what is Hrithik’s next film? As per reports, Hrithik Roshan is collaborating with actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva for his next film, which is a remake of a Telugu film. However, neither the actor nor the filmmaker has confirmed the news as yet, which keeps it only to the level of speculation.

There are also rumors that Hrithik might replace Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which deals with the issue of farmers’ suicide in India. The film was recently remade in Telugu, marking a comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi after 10 years and minted gold at the box office worldwide by becoming a blockbuster hit. However, whether Hrithik will be actually cast in the lead role of the Hindi remake or not, is still not confirmed.

Rakesh Roshan had also recently hinted that he is contemplating on starting work for Krrish 4, which will be the fourth installment of Hrithik’s superhero franchise. Amidst speculations over his upcoming projects, fans are waiting with bated breath to see which film Hrithik signs first.