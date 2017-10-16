After Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu Kicks Off Shooting For Mulk

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently enjoying the success of Judwaa 2, has now kick-started the shooting of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’sthriller film Mulk here.

According to reports, Taapsee will play veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter-in-law in the film and will be seen as a lawyer.

“After a short break of doing a light-hearted film, I am back to doing a movie which will trigger debate and touch hearts,” Taapsee said in a statement.

“It’s a social thriller and I am so looking forward to sharing screen space with few of the best actors we have in the industry. It’s a beautiful ensemble and films like these really help me grow as an actor,” she added.

Taapsee shared a photograph from the film’s set on Twitter on Sunday. In the image, the Pink actress can be seen reading her lines for the character.

“Inka naam hai Aarti… Poora naam….. Jald hi pata chalega …(Her name is Aarti. Full name… You will get to know soon) Next one…. Mulk,” Taapsee captioned the image.

The film will also feature Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta. The actress has always stood up and represented women empowerment and continues to do so. And now this time the actress has done something further by featuring in a special video for a popular beauty brand.

Titled #BreakTheHastag the video is a catchy tune composed by Reuel Benedict and the spoken word written by Divya Palat. The song has been sung by Sahirah Oshidar and Divya Palat. Built on the idea of beauty is power and power is beauty, the video has Taapsee Pannu donning many roles of an actress, a fighter, and a rebel.