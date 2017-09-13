Veteran actress Nafisa Ali will essay actor Sanjay Dutt’s mother in the third installment of crime drama franchise Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Nafisa on Tuesday expressed her excitement of being a part of the film and said she is looking forward to the shoot.

“Being a mother is such an important role… Look forward to shooting for director Tigmanshu Dhulia in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise,” Nafisa tweet.

Apart from Nafisa, veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been reportedly roped in to play Sanjay’s father.

This will be the second time when Kabir will play Sanjay’s father as the duo also shared screen space in the late Feroz Khan’s 1992 action film Yalgaar.

The film is the third instalment to Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster which released back in 2011. The first film revolved around a royal family of U.P and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film was extensively shot in Gujarat. The film received a positive response from critics and was a moderate success at the Box-Office.The second instalment of the franchise was titled, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns which released in 2013.

The film featured Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill, who reprised their roles from the previous film, while new additions to the cast included Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Jimmy had won the Best Actor Award for this film at 11th Norway Bollywood Film Festival in Oslo. According to Box-Office report, the film had a fair collection due to its outstanding dialogues.

In the film, Sanju Baba will be seen playing the role of a gangster. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Raju Chadha (Wave Group).