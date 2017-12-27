After India, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Gets A Release Date In Japan & Russia

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which brought cheer to the Indian box office this year, will hit the screens in Japan on December 29 and subsequently in Russia in January.
The film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda on Tuesday tweeted the updates. He even shared the teaser of the Russian dubbed version of the film, apart from sharing a snapshot of a ‘Screaming Screening’ invite for the screening of the movie in Tokyo.
.@Baahubalimovie 2 Japanese special screening where you can scream!! Releasing in Japan on29th Dec! pic.twitter.com/xrzSAMHOxo
— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2017
お正月映画の真打ついに登場！
論争無用！ これが噂の宇宙一の面白さ!!
見る者すべてを幸福にする映画史上最高の吉祥ムービー!
12/29より迎春開運ロードショー! pic.twitter.com/ukzGq3zuAj
— バーフバリ 王の凱旋 (@BAAHUBALI2JAPAN) December 25, 2017
Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion, and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.
The first part Baahubali: The Beginning came out in 2015 and the second Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released earlier this year. Both the movies set the box office on fire.
Rana too tweeted about its Russian release.
Now in Russian!!! #Baahubali https://t.co/8r9itiOYgI
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 26, 2017