After IMDb, Baahubali 2 Makes It To Rotten Tomatoes’ Best Movies List

After topping Google India’s Year in Search report by emerging as the most goggled query of the year and making it to the top ten list of IMDb, Baahubali 2 has added another feather in the cap. Now it has made it to another global ratings platform’s list, Rotten Tomatoes’ ‘Best Movies of the Radar 2017’.

What makes this achievement even more special is that it is the only Indian project mentioned on the platform along with various other international films.

On its listing page, Tim Ryan of Rotten Tomatoes wrote, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion plays like a shotgun wedding between Ben Hur and Kung Fu Hustle, seasoned with bits of Shakespeare, Kurosawa, and Buster Keaton. In other words, it’s a blockbuster that’s both gigantic and lighter than air. The story of The Beginning was as simple as a fairy tale and as resonant as a myth, but with The Conclusion, director S.S. Rajamouli has cranked everything to 11; rarely have action sequences this gravity- (and logic-) defying been captured on film.

What separates this epic (which was a massive hit in India and within the South Asian diaspora) from its American brethren is its sincerity and optimism: its righteous titular hero (played by Prabhas) and his band of honourable men and women clash with scheming, corrupt bad guys, and it feels alternately old-fashioned and refreshingly bold. It’s the kind of film that reminds us why we love going to the movies.”

Trending

The film ranked 100 percent on the famous Tomato-meter, which is a measure of the reviews coming in for the film and 87 percent Audience Score, an analysis of the number of people who rated it more than 3.5.

2017 was all about SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. The measure of its popularity has no bounds. Dancers performed to a ‘Baahubali’ track at an NBA game a few weeks ago which is a clear indication of its global reach.