Mouni Roy, who’s all set to make her Bollywood debut in Excel Entertainment’s Gold opposite Akshay Kumar might romance Aayush Sharma in her next.

Mouni Roy reportedly has been approached for a film called Raat Baaki. Surprisingly Salman Khan is also planning to launch Aayush Sharma, his brother-in-law with the same film.

A source was quoted saying as per an earlier report on DNA “Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions.” Maybe, Dabangg 3 is on the table? We know that Salman is indeed looking for a leading lady, other than Sonakshi Sinha, for the third film in the franchise. This looks like a perfect opportunity for Salman and Mouni to star together.”

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, she will be seen in a different avatar in keeping with the era. She plays one of the principal characters in this male dominated film. She will be shooting for at least 20-25 days for this film. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film in London with the entire cast.

Mouni Roy’s Gold will hit theaters on 15th August 2018 and is directed by Reema Kagti. She rose to fame with a popular TV Naagin.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when asked whether films were always on her mind, she said, “I am not ambitious at all, but I am passionate about my work. Who doesn’t want to do better in life? When you’re an actor, you want better roles and better projects. You want to put your mind to use and push yourself creatively. Films let you play different characters, unlike in daily soaps, where you play one role for a long time. Having said that, TV has given me my life. It is my bread and butter. It is my place of worship, so I am forever indebted to the television industry and Ekta ma’am (Kapoor; producer).”

“TV has given me my life. I want to do films because I love cinema and love what I do. I want to explore what I can do in terms picking up a character and living it to the fullest in a film. But yes, TV has given me everything. I want to stick with good old soaps,” she concluded.

