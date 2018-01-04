After Dangal, Aamir Khan Ranks No. 1 Foreign Actor In The Chinese IMDb Annual Survey

In a recent survey conducted by IMDb China, Aamir Khan is ranked as no. 1 foreign actor. Aamir Khan is not only a Pan India star but has gone ahead to become a global phenomenon.

The actor has a huge fan base across the globe and especially in China.

After a record-breaking run in India, Aamir Khan’s Dangal topped charts in China too. Dangal has a received a strong positive word of mouth in China and is one of the most watched films in China.

Trending

Owing to the actor’s popularity, Aamir Khan’s previous films 3 Idiots, PK and Dhoom 3 were also very successful at the Chinese box office. The Chinese market has not opened for any other actor the way it has for Aamir. For them, Indian movies mean Aamir Khan. Apart from this Aamir Khan’s blockbuster hit film Dangal has been ranked number one in an annual survey conducted by Chinese IMDB. Dangal is the first film to witness overseas collections being at par with domestic markets. The film has been one of the most successful and Biggest Bollywood blockbuster film in China. Dangal has a received a strong positive word of mouth in China and is one of the most watched films in China.