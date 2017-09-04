After establishing herself as an actress who could be earthy and glamorous at the same time, Smita Patil went on to have the most memorable career in an unfortunately little time.

Bhumi Pednekar, just after doing 3 films, has already shown characteristics of being modern era’s Smita Patil.

I know, there can be only one Smita Patil but there can be another heroine who can come close to what she did. “You have an old world look” Smita was told by her husband Raj Babbar on the sets Bheegi Palkein. Bhumi Pednekar is already charming all of us away with her old world look since her first film. Her mind blowing transformation is the proof she can go to any extent to get in the skin of her character. Bhumika was the film which explored Smita Patil as the next big thing of Bollywood. She also bagged her first National Award for the same film.

After playing an overweight girl struggling with her married life (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) Bhumi Pednekar played a girl who faced sanitization problems post she gets married (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha). Now with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan she plays a Delhi girl, nailing the accent along with her body language she has proved why she is a great actor in the making. The actress has always led her films and is not at all an eye candy product in the same. She has always chosen to do films which are women oriented rather than being just an all-hero film.

Smita Patil ruled the 70s and 80s as she had a great chemistry with the camera. On the other hand, Bhumi is someone who never makes anyone feel that she is acting – she is as natural as it can get. Smita appeared in over 80 films (Hindi & Marathi) in a career span of just over a decade. We hope we could see Bhumi ruling Bollywood with the same grace as hers. Smita Patil was tagged as the next big thing of Bollywood after Meena Kumari and we hereby declare Bhumi Pednekar – the next big thing of Bollywood after Smita Patil.