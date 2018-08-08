The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim is based on an incredibly moving true life story, is to be helmed by National Award winning filmmaker Shonali Bose and will be filmed across Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andamans. The dialogues are by National Award winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi and the music will be scored by Pritam.

Shonali Bose shares, “The Sky Is Pink is extremely close to my heart and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star cast and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie and Sid. I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience.”

For Ronnie and Sid, this is their sixth time working with Priyanka Chopra after collaborating on landmark films including Fashion, Kaminey, and Barfi.

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “It is exciting to begin Roy Kapur Films’ first production with a story as special as this one, and to collaborate on it with RSVP and Ronnie, who has been a mentor to me throughout my career. We are also happy to take forward our long and successful association with Priyanka, and to have her production house Purple Pebble Pictures as a co-producing partner on the film. I’ve always admired Farhan as an actor, and I am thrilled that he is playing a part that is tailor-made for him. It is also great to have the immensely talented Zaira on board, after collaborating with her on her first film, Dangal. I am sure that Shonali’s unique vision will be brought to life beautifully by Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira. We look forward to bringing the movie to audiences in the first half of 2019!”

Ronnie Screwvala added, “Strong scripts based on true life stories are rare and then having the perfect team is rarer. The Sky Is Pink is going to be a very special movie and having Shonali, PC, Farhan and Zaira together, I can’t wait for 2019 to see it come alive.”

Priyanka who will be back on screen with Farhan, 3 years after they were seen together in Dil Dhadakne Do commented,* “I look forward to diving into this film…it’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one… as an actor and as a co-producer. In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming.”

Farhan expressed, “I am happy to be a part of Shonali’s next. It is a beautiful story and I am looking forward to working with Priyanka again and collaborating with Ronnie and Sid.”

Zaira said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this film. I immediately fell in love with the story when Sid and Shonali narrated it to me. It is a character that touched my heart and I am honoured to be playing this role. I am looking forward to working with Farhan and Priyanka.”