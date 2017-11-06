After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari To Direct A Movie On Kabaddi!

Riding high on the success of three 100cr Blockbusters (Jolly LLB2 , Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa2) in 2017, Fox Star Studios has signed on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to direct a movie based on Kabaddi. The game Kabaddi, which had lost out on it’s followers has seen a massive jump in the last few years through Pro Kabaddi League tournament. Now Fox Star Studios is all set to take a leap ahead to present the game on the silver screen.

Ashwiny made her debut with a comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata which garnered critical acclaim and her recent outing Bareilly Ki Barfi, a rom-com was a surprise hit of 2017. With Ashwini now on board as the director, it will be interesting to watch out how a story on the sport that was long forgotten, shapes up with her quintessential touch.

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, says, “We have been making a big push in Creative & Development at Fox Star Studios and in the process of researching and developing a concept on Kabaddi, we came across an idea that we knew was just right for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She has a very unique voice in telling really good stories as we’ve seen in Nil Battey Sannata & Bareilly ki Barfi. I’m really glad that she saw the potential in telling this powerful story and is going to be directing it. Neerja & Jolly LLB2 have been trendsetting films with powerful stories at their core that still resonate with audiences. I’m, now, really looking forward to Ashwiny bringing her unique and powerful story-telling style with Kabaddi. It’s a perfect match between Fox Star Studios & Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer!”

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, writer and director, says “My quest for telling with stories of life from the heart found a partner in likeminded Rucha and her team from Fox Star Studios. I am totally thrilled to direct another story which will be close to my heart. The collaboration with Fox Star Studios is a beginning of a long fruitful journey which we all are looking forward. To tell different stories for an audience who has an urge to watch rich content in cinema.”

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is currently writing and developing the script with Fox Star Studios creative team.