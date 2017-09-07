After Apurva Asrani’s subtle and indirect remarks on social media regarding Kangana Ranaut’s revelations on Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and others.

Popular singer Sona Mohapatra, who is never known for mincing her words or being subtle, has also come out speaking politely but firmly in a Facebook post against what she refers to as Kangana’s “regurgitating personal details”, “washing dirty linen in public” and “as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release”.

This might be the most unexpected criticism Kangana Ranaut has received till now, as Sona herself is known as an upfront, confident and bold woman who champions the cause of feminism and works towards equality, not too different from Kangana. While many have lauded Kangana’s guts for speaking out the truth, others are not too pleased by her act of “washing dirty linen in public.”

Sona’s Facebook post read :

“Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste. No two ways about it. Also, it does a big disservice to the cause of feminism & fair play. Wish you well & wish you would rise above this muck & make your point through actions & your work. Your success doesn’t need this tabloid trail. Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current ‘circus’, not.

This is just another opinion in the public domain from one working woman to another, from the heart & on an impulse. There is no PR machinery or team guiding me here.

I do believe that there are plenty of feminists in the opposite gender. Men who cheer the cause of outspoken, feisty, fierce & hard working women like you & me. We don’t ‘need’ them as such but let’s not forget them & also the thousands of amazing women who fight the good fight on a daily basis with dignity.

Life might not have been easy but you are in a great place now. More so to influence positive change. That is worthy of a daily celebration.

Also, today is Onam, a thanksgiving festival in the South. The mythology surrounding the festival is significant – it emphasizes the Hindu belief in the cyclical nature of events, that no individual, no ruler and nothing lasts forever, except the virtues and self-understanding that overcomes all sorrow.

So, Happy Onam.

Big love & healing to you.

(P.S To the so called ‘journos’ hankering after this masala & asking those thaka hua questions)”

On the work front, Kanagan is no gearing up for Simran and shooting for her next Manikarnika.