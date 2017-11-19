After Anti Padmavati Protests, Shabana Azmi Calls For IFFI Boycott

Never one to mince words, Shabana Azmi is vocal about her distaste for the baseless anti-Padmavati protests.

She feels it’s time for the film industry to take a collective stand against the ugly controversies and protests surrounding the release of Padmavati.

“The entire film industry should boycott the IFFI next month in Goa in protest against the threats issued to Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone,” Azmi said.

The entire film industry should boycott IFFI in protest against the threats to @deepikapadukone SLB and #Padmavati https://t.co/VckVB5yRJp — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017

“If Smriti Irani is preparing for such an impressive turn-out at IFFI this year, that is possible only because the Indian Film Industry brings such acclaim to it. But the film industry keeps quiet about Padmavati! This is exactly like H.K.L. Bhagat and Congress celebrating IFFI in Delhi after the murder of Safdar Hashmi,” she said.

Shabana wonders why so little action has been taken against the perpetrators of violence against the Padmavati team. “The CM of Rajasthan is sitting pretty. The first FIR lodged is under the Arms Act because there was open firing. Beyond that no action is taken against the criminals threatening naked violence.”

Trending :

She also cannot get over the irony of the UP government asking for the postponement of the release of Padmavati.

“The UP govt is asking for a delay in Padmavati‘s release as they foresee a law and order problem! But the first vow the CM took was to firmly clear the state of its criminal elements. Aur film ki release hone pey ghutne tek diye?!!.”

Shabana also lashes out at the censor board for delaying the certification of Padmavati. “The CBFC sends the film back because some paperwork is not complete!!! Only after 63 days will the film be screened for CBFC when Gujarat election is over and done with!! Are we fools to not see through the design of fomenting unrest and polarizing votes?”

The formidable actress-activist does not hide her resentment at what she sees as a victimisation of the entertainment industry for political purposes.

“I am very angry, film industry needs to take a strong unified action and refuse to be sitting ducks anymore. If such threats had been made against any member of the political class would the reaction have been the same? Are the people in the film industry not equal citizens of this country?”