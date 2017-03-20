Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture with her son Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest thing ever. She is seen holding lil Taimur and kissing him.

The little one has already become an apple of the eye for media. After his first picture went viral over social media, here’s another one to melt your hearts.

Previously, we had seen Saif Ali Khan’s WhatsApp display picture of Taimur going viral. The doting parents haven’t tried to keep their little one out of limelight.

Talking about managing motherhood and work, Kareena had recently given a statement saying, “Priorities always change, and my priorities have changed too after Taimur’s birth. I multi-task. And just how everybody has kids and everybody manages life, I’m also doing that.”

Check out the picture here:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor. The film will reportedly go on floors in May this year.

In the meanwhile, she has already shot a commercial and set an example for all women to pursue work without being held back by motherhood.

Saif and Kareena were blessed with little Taimur Ali Khan on December 20th, 2016. We have to say, we completely agree with Kareena’s statement of Taimur being the most gorgeous man this side of the equator.

She recently said, “My son is the most gorgeous man this side of the equator. I take it as a compliment because yes his lips are amazing”, after actress Priyanka Chopra spoke about Taimur’s cuteness.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Chef, the film is a remake of a similarly titled Hollywood hit. It is produced by T-Series, Bandra West Pictures and Abundantia Entertainment. Directed by Raja Menon, it is slated to release in July this year.

