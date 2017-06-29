Adnan Sami Is Back In Action On Afghan – In Search Of A Home Poster

The first poster of Afghan – In Search Of A Home is out. The film features popular singer Adnan Sami and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film marks the acting debut of Adnan Sami.

The movie is said to be a perfect entertainer with drama, emotion, and music. The first poster released by the makers of the film features Adnan Sami in an Afghan look. The poster also hints towards him being a singer as he is seen holding a sarod in his hand.

Take a look at the poster:

Afghan – In Search Of A Home reportedly tracks the story of a musician who flees his country – Afghanistan – under tense circumstances and seeks refuge in another. The movie expectedly highlights the status of musicians in a country where music and art turn out to be the most neglected affairs.

The film’s amazing subject drew him towards it and after listening to the script of the film, the singer was highly impressed about the same. He is excited about the film being his first project as an actor as well as an Indian. Previously, there have been singers who ventured into acting but not many have been successful.

The character of the film loosely resembles that of Adnan Sami IRL. In 2015, the singer was granted Indian citizenship after his request to the government to legalize his status in India on humanitarian grounds. After he acquired Indian citizenship, he told the press that he has never experienced a case of “intolerance” in India. “Had there been intolerance, I would not have taken Indian citizenship. I have never experienced intolerance,” he told the media.

Adnan Sami has previously worked with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru in Salman Khan’s Lucky… No Time for Love. Adnan Sami was also seen as a qawwal in Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘s song Bhar Do Jholi Meri, also sung by him.

