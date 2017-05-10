Talented musician Adnan Sami and wife, Roya Sami became proud parents of a baby girl today. The happy couple has named their child Medina Sami Khan.

An overwhelmed Adnan Sami said, “Medina is the most incredible thing that’s happened to us. Both Roya and I always wanted a daughter and she is already my lucky charm. I have found a new inspiration for my music through her and she is going to be the center of my world.”

He further added, “Both mother and child are healthy and are doing fine.”

The musician was recently honored with the Asian Award from the British Parliament’s House of Lords for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Music’ and considers Medina as his good luck charm.

Adnan took to twitter to announce the news, he tweeted, “Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We’v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed! #daddyslittlegirl”

Seems like 2017 has started on a great note for Adnan Sami!

This makes us so happy, let’s see if the child is as musically inclined as the illustrious father.

Trained in Indian and Western classical music and known for rapid playing on the piano, Adnan is popular for hit non-film songs like “Kabhi to nazar milao”, “Bheegi bheegi raaton mein” and “Tera chehra”.

He also sang for Bollywood films like “Ajnabee”, “Saathiya”, “Joggers’ Park”, “Lucky: No Time for Love” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”.

England-born, Pakistani origin, Adnan Sami received his certificate of Indian citizenship from Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju in 2016 — a step that resulted in a barrage of criticism from Pakistan.

Asked if that bothered him, he said: “I know people criticised my decision, but honestly, I don’t care. And why should I? I am a singer. You love me or hate me based on my music. If you are judging me based on my nationality and religion, you are a racist. This is very offensive. I cannot encourage that.”