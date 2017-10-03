Aditya Narayan’s Chaddi Row: All You Want To Know About This Incident

A video showing Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan, engaged in an argument with the staff member at the airport has emerged. In the clip, the son of popular singer Udit Narayan is seen threatening the staff member.

The incident occurred on Monday in Raipur, where Aditya Narayan took all his rage out on an airline staffer. Apparently, Aditya flaunted his VVIP status to get rid of paying more than Rs 10,000 as fees for extra baggage. In the video, which has gone viral, Aditya is yelling at the airline staffer: “Teri chaddi nahin utari na maine, toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahin.”

Aditya was in Raipur where he performed at a Dussehra event and was coming back to Mumbai in flight. This happened with IndiGo airlines and after this episode, they made sure Aditya will pay the entire Rs 12,900 and only then will be given his boarding pass. “Aditya Narayan apologised to the ground staff and thereafter was given the boarding pass. We cannot compromise the dignity of our staff or passengers,” Indigo spokesperson Ajay Jasra said in a statement.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has claimed that actor-singer Aditya Narayan misbehaved with a staff member of an airline at Raipur airport, and says he should apologise.

“I condemn Aditya Narayan’s behaviour with a staff of @IndiGo6E at Raipur. With success comes humility and not arrogance. He should apologise,” Pandit tweeted.

“One didn’t know that Aditya Narayan was a don of Mumbai and hence was threatening the staff of dire consequences if he comes to Mumbai,” he added.

As a child actor, he featured in movies like Rangeela and Pardes. In 2010, he made his debut as a lead actor in Shaapit. He is also known for hosting children’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6.