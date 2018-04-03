Aditi Rao Hydari treks to her shoot location in Manali!

Aditi Rao Hydari who was shooting for her Malayalam film Sammohanam in Manali had to trek to the shoot location, as the area wasn’t accessible by road and was at a high altitude.
In fact, adding to the challenge, the temperature dropped to below 7 degrees Celsius, however, Aditi understood the predicament and was happy to trek to the location, where a crucial scene was being shot.
When contacted said Aditi Rao Hydari, “Shooting in Manali was fun but also really tough… We battled several odds including snowfall, slippery ice on steep slopes, rain, really strong wind… and to reach many of our locations we had to leave our cars and climb to a high altitude for early morning and late night shifts… I’m grateful to the entire team for their concern, love, support, humour, food, and selfies!”