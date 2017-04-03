Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has described the experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi as super amazing.

“‘Bhoomi‘ is going great. It has been very intense. It is a difficult film but at the same time, it has been amazing. Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience, I’d say super amazing experience,” Aditi said at an event.

“The team I am working with is really great. The work we are doing is tough, yet amazing,” she added of the Omung Kumar directorial.

“Bhoomi” recently made headlines as Sanjay suffered an injury during the shooting of an action sequence. But he completed the shoot nevertheless.

The actress said: “He was injured, but Sanjay is a real hero. When he got hurt, the next minute he was up and finishing the shoot. He was shooting an action scene. He is really amazing. He shot an entire action scene in just one take. We have just finished one schedule and soon will start the rest of it.”

Bhoomi is written by Sandeep Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh under the banners of T-Series and Legend Studios‎. It is a revenge drama that revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

The film was slated to hit theaters on August 4, but Sanjay Dutt requested his film’s producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh to change the film’s release date as he didn’t want Bhoomi to clash with good friend Aamir Khan’s next project Secret Superstar.

Sanjay Dutt says, “I know the kind of hard work and effort that goes into making a film. I believe, after all the work being put in, it can’t be reduced to a clash at the box office. Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn’t want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other.”