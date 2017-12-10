Adira’s Birthday Bash Looked Like A Star-Studded Affair From Abram To Taimur

Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra hosted a grand birthday party for their daughter Adira who turned 2 years old yesterday! B-Town biggies were invited for the same with their kids, the party looked like a total dream.

Among those who joined the grand celebrations were Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty,Tusshar Kapoor, Rekha, and Sridevi. SRK too came along with his son AbRam. Taimur Ali Khan, Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, stole the limelight from their parents.

The venue was decorated with balloons and had certain rides for children looking at the pictures we can definitely say that it was not only the kids who had fun but the parents too.

Pictures of Adira haven’t been shared yet, but we’re sure that she must have had a blast. Taimur’s birthday is coming up on December 20, and we can’t wait to see what his parents have in store for him!

So, the Chopra’s threw open their doors for the kiddie party of the year, and the guest list had our toddler icon Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little marshmallow, Shah Rukh Khan’s mischievous munchkin AbRam, and Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor’s son.

An overjoyed Taimur was spotted arriving at the venue with mom Kareena, maasi Karisma Kapoor in the front seat and his cousins, Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Sameira Kapoor.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

Taimur and Yash!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:46am PST

And a new friendship begins….#yash #roohi #taimur A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

#birthdaypartymode🔛 well done rani ! 😁#funwithourkids❤️❤️✌🏼#momsquad A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:45am PST