Adil Hussain Wins Big At The DC South Asian Film Festival

Mukti Bhawan (Hotel Salvation) is winning Awards all over the world making it India’s highest award winning feature this year with a tally of 12 already, including Two National and 10 International Awards.

Adil Hussain won the Best Actor Award at the DC South Asian Film Festival held on 10th September 2017 in Washington DC, the USA for his outstanding performance in Mukti Bhawan. He said,” I would like to express my gratitude to my Director who guided me to be able to bring in the nuances. The award is for all of us. The celebration of the entire team of Mukti Bhawan, their efforts and above all love for the project.”

Shubhashish Bhutiani, writer-director of the film was delighted to learn about the award and expressed, “Adil Hussain is one of the finest actors in the industry, I am thrilled at this win and very happy for him. He is any director’s dream actor.”

Trending :

The film Mukti Bhawan is releasing theatrically in over 40 countries worldwide and is currently running in UK and Italy. It has been invited to over 50 International Film Festivals around the globe after a fabulous World Premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival 2016, where it not only received a 10 minute standing ovation but was also honoured with the XXIIIrd GRAND PRIX “ENRICHO FULCHIGNONI” 2016 Award by UNESCO and the UNESCO Gandhi Medal to its Director Shubhashish Bhutiani, a first for an Indian who also received his second National Award for the Film.

Iram Haq’s directorial What Will People Say, starring Adil Hussain, also competed at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. What Will People Say tells the story of Nisha’s double life – obedient to her traditional Pakistani upbringing at home, typical Norwegian teenager to her friends.</p