Adhyayen Suman wants trollers to ‘save the Titanic’

Actor Adhyayen Suman, in a sarcastic comment seemingly made at ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut’s “Rangoon” — has asked trollers to save the “Titanic from sinking”.

Adhyayen’s post comes in the midst of the brouhaha caused by his father Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet about a “cocained actress” who has “fallen flat on her face”. Though he had not taken any names, Kangana’s defenders stood up for her and slammed the post.

Adhyayen then defended his father, and has now written a fresh post condemning the trollers. “In middle of my script reading! Disturbed again by these parasites (trollers) they might just assume someone else… Just saying,” Adhyayen wrote on the post.

The 29-year-old actor added that the paid trollers should go to the theatres and save the “Titanic from sinking”. The comment seems to be indicated “Rangoon” — a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial which hasn’t elicited the response the team was hoping to get.

“Let me give you an advice… All the money you are making to come here and abuse me go to the theatres with whatever money you have and watch the film and… save the ‘Titanic from sinking’ because it’s sinking real fast,” he added.

Adhyayen, who was questioned by trollers on his own failure as an actor, said it’s debatable.

“It’s debatable… We will see who will remain a failure and who won’t… While I work in films, you may mock me here or do something for yourself,” he said.

Adhyayan and Kangana had a bitter split, and just last year, he had made explosive revelations about his former girlfriend, saying he was “abused verbally and physically”.