German brand Garmin has roped in actress Adah Sharma to launch their new campaign in India.

“I am very happy that Garmin picked me as the first Indian actor to be associated with the brand. The campaign is a collaboration of fitness and fashion. I have a very loyal and supportive fan base so, I thank them for making me popular,” Adah said in a statement.

Adah Sharma To Endorse German Brand Garmin

The brand is known for its innovative products that span various areas of interest, including automotive, aviation, marine, fitness, outdoor recreation, and wireless applications.

