Adah Sharma & Her Grandmother’s Bom Diggy Diggy Is The CUTEST Thing You’ll See Today!

When it comes to creativity on social media, we can only think of one name and that is; the very beautiful and quirky Adah Sharma.

Every time we stalk her social media, there is something or the other which makes us smile! Our latest favorite is Adah’s new video on her social media.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress took to her Twitter account and shared a video. This is the CUTEST thing you will see on the internet today! In the video, we can see how Adah and her cool grandmother are grooving on the song Bom Diggy Diggy. We just can’t take our eyes off her! Her grandmother is sweetly copying Adah and dancing on the tunes.

Adah shared the video and wrote, “Who is ur Ur dance partner mine is my grandmother

My sunday inspiration , the positivesttttestt person in my life , most sporting , non cribber, non lazy , just soooooooooo hardworking ! and now my dance teacher too 😋🤗 #sundaymotivation #love The video is shot by my mum.”

Isn’t it cute??? <3

On the work front, Adah Sharma is making her acting and singing debut in Tamil with Prabhudheva’s Charlie Chaplin 2. On the song she has sung for the Prabhudheva-starrer, Adah said in a statement, “I’m very happy that Charlie Chaplin 2 is my debut in Tamil. My dad was always keen that I do a Tamil film. Director Shakthi, producer T Shiva and music director Amrish thought I would be perfect for this song. Tamil is my mother tongue, so this was fun.”

The story behind how Adah landed the chance to sing for the film is interesting. A source close to the film said that Adah sang one of her film’s songs on a fan’s request while going live on Instagram. When the makers of Charlie Chaplin 2 heard it, they wanted her to use her talent for the movie too.

Shakthi Chidambaram has himself penned the lyrics for the song, which is the film’s title track.