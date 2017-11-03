This actress will be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced his next project which is a collaboration with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. The film is titled as Kesari which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

The Khiladi Kumar took to his twitter account and wrote, “A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally… #Kesari releasing Holi 2019.”

A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally… #Kesari releasing Holi 2019. pic.twitter.com/sDLrZWIl2R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2017

Much before that, this project was announced by Salman Khan as earlier he was one of the producers but he soon backed out of it. While there were no reports about why Salman made an exit from this project. But it is being reported that Karan had tricked Salman to produce this film on the same lines as the one on which Ajay Devgn had announced his next, Battle of Saragarhi. And Salman was told that Ajay has shelved the project, so that’s the reason former decided to produce this project. But apparently, when the Dabangg Khan met Ajay Devgn on the sets of Baadshaho in Jodhpur, he then came to know about the truth and thus backed out.

Later, during one of the promotions of his films, Akshay Kumar was asked about the current status of the film and if Salman is still producing it, to which he had replied, “Battle of Saragarhi is happening. Whether Salman is co-producing, it is still being figured out.”

Now, both Karan and Akshay announced that they are jointly producing the movie. Soon after the announcement, names of Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra were doing the rounds for the leading lady. But there was no confirmation as yet. Now according to a report in Bollywood Life, Parineeti Chopra will be paired opposite Akshay in the film. A source revealed to Bollywood Life, “Both Karan and Akshay have zeroed in on Parineeti Chopra and she has given her nod too. She is very much onboard and will begin prep for the film soon. An official announcement about the same is being planned for sometime in November end. This is a big project for Parineeti and there was no way she could turn it down.” Source further added, “Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra will begin shooting for Kesari by January 2018.”

Well, we are excited! Are you excited to see Parineeti and Akshay in Kesari?