Actress Sagarika Ghatge Engaged To Zaheer Khan

Here’s the newest Bollywood-Cricket connection in town! Yesterday, Cricketer Zaheer Khan, in the midst of IPL 2017, announced his engagement to long time girlfriend on Twitter. The Indian fast bowler, posted a cute picture of the duo with Sagarika flaunting the rock on her finger.

What was amazing is that, other than their adorable picture together, Zaheer’s caption was even more impressive. He tweeted, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge.”

The Chak De! India girl also shared a picture on her account, which said, “Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer.”

Check out the pictures here:

Recently, another Indian Cricketer,Yuvraj Singh got hitched to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech. In the past, we have seen a lot of couples coming from the two most popular fields enjoying a huge craze in India.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh too is married to actress Geeta Basra who has worked in Bollywood films and Punjabi film industry. We are also familiar with Virat Kohli and Ansuhka Sharma’s hush-hush affair which hopefully should also come out of the closet soon!

In an interview earlier this year, Sagarika had said, “Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now… I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer’s game.”

Sagarika who started off with an impressive role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India, was last seen in Irada starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. She has also worked in a Marathi film, Premachi Goshta along side Atul Kulkarni before. Incidentally, her character in Chak De was also shown to be dating a Cricketer, well, looks like it actually came true!

Zaheer on the other hand is currently the captain for Delhi’s IPL team. He announced his retirement from International Cricket in 2015.