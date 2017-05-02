Farhan Akhtar’s step towards Water Conservation.

Farhan Akhtar has now taken up an initiative of spreading awareness about water conservation.

The actor-filmmaker, who had earlier launched MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) an initiative to raise social awareness against rape, has now taken up a task along with his daughters Akira and Shakya to save water.

Farhan believes that everyone should do a bit to contribute to the society and also feels that small steps taken today will convert to big strides in saving water tomorrow.

The actor had earlier tweeted: “I’ve got 140 characters to explain why saving water is important… can do it in just 22 though: “No one survives without it”. Wake up.

The actor’s girls are excited about the cause and have been helping him update on how to save water.

Farhan feels very strongly about saving water and has been working towards the cause. But now, his kids have also joined him,” confirms Farhan’s spokesperson.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates and will release on September 15. Bringing alive the vibe of the heartland, the Farhan Akhtar starrer narrates the quirky and humorous journey of a small town man, whose circumstances lead to him landing up in jail.

“We are extremely excited about this project as it’s a very unique concept set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates. The stellar ensemble cast adds further charm and intrigue to the film and we can’t wait to bring this captivating drama to the viewers,” said Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, which is backing the movie with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Farhan brings to life the simplicity, wit, ambition and resolve of the common man in the movie, which marks the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari and also features Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.