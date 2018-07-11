Actor Ali Fazal Went Back To His School For His Upcoming Movie Prassthanam

Actor Ali Fazal went back to his school here to shoot for a song and dance sequence with co-star Amyra Dastur for his upcoming film “Prassthanam“.

“Going back to school was a flood of emotions. For anyone their school and any educational system will bring back millions of memories. And to now go there as a working individual and to shoot there for a film is almost unreal,” Ali said in a statement.

The actor added: “It was a great experience, the school hasn’t changed at all. I loved every bit of La Martiniere, the Royal structure, the teachers, the culture it represented.”

“Prassthanam” also stars Sanjay Dutt and Satyajeet Dubey. The film is directed by Indian-American director Deva Katta.

Ali will also be seen in “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi“, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is a sequel to “Happy Bhag Jayegi“, which released in 2016.