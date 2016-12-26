Accident On The Sets Of Padmavati Leaves One Painter Dead

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has already gone on the floors and is currently being shot in Mumbai itself. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is a period drama.

Recently, an unfortunate accident took place on the sets of the film as a laborer working on the sets died after falling from a height. He was painting one of the set pieces and fell from a height of above 5 feet. After being rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, he was declared dead.

An Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been filed by the Arey police station. According to reports, a few safety rules were not being followed and that the police will look into the matter strictly now.

Hearing about the incident, the film’s lead actress, Deepika expressed grief on Twitter. She tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the news…May his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family..,”

Padmavati is all set to hit the theaters on November 17th, 2017.