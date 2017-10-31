Abhishek Dogra Is Back With Fry Day Starring Govinda and Varun Sharma

Abhishek Dogra is all set for his next venture which features none other than veteran actor Govinda. The director is well known for his film Dolly Ki Doli which starred Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

The movie also stars Varun Sharma who is popularly known for his role Choocha in Fukrey. The duo started their first Dehli schedule of the film last week in Delhi.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, The director spoke about the project, “Varun plays a failed salesman while Govindaji is a theatre actor. The film follows the duo in the course of a day. Both the actors are Punjabis and get along like a house on fire. One is a legend and the biggest entertainer ever while the other epitomises youth and their camaraderie is fresh,” he expressed.

He also spoke about Govinda following a healthy diet for the film, “But Varun and I plan what to order and from where every day, well in advance, and occasionally treat ourselves to a dinner or party,” admits the filmmaker.

He further spoke about how he got the idea for the movie, “The idea was to put together two writers, who are great at comedy, but with completely different sensibilities. The final script is fantastic and it was great to see Rajeevji and Manu come together without any ego,” filmmaker Abhishek Dogra, who is directing the project, told Mumbai Mirror.

“We’ll also be filming in Hyderabad and Mumbai and will zero in on a leading lady this week,” Abhishek reveals.

Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to Fukrey which was a hit affair at the box office. The film will hit theaters on 8th December 2017.