Abhishek Bachchan Gets Furious At Photographers For Clicking Aishwarya’s ‘Inappropriate’ Pics

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went for a small get together at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Also, present there was filmmaker Karan Johar. And we all know that paparazzi follow these stars and spot them wherever they go.

After this amazing bunch of people exited from Manish’s place, photographers were present there to click the star couple.

Video Courtesy: The Times of India

A video footage of the couple has gone viral when Abhishek and Aishwarya entered the car before leaving from there. Aish had worn a short denim dress and apparently, a photographer tried to click her in an inappropriate way, which Abhishek noticed. The moment was barely for a nanosecond, but still, it made it to the headlines. The Housefull 3 actor got furious and asked the photographer to come near his car. He then asked the photographer why he took those pictures and told him to delete it. Soon after Abhi questioned him, the photographer denied clicking any such pictures of her wife. The former then settled the case and left the venue.

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared a picture on his Instagram account with Aish, Abhi and KJo. He captioned the picture as, “At Home with my absolute favourites @bachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bff @karanjohar #Friends #funevening #positivity #love.”

At Home with my absolute favourites @bachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bff @karanjohar #Friends #funevening #positivity #love A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

On the work front, Aishwarya was seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently shooting for Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Just a few days, we got to see a glimpse of Aish’s character as she was shooting on the streets of Mumbai. Speaking about Abhishek, he was last seen in Housefull 3 and he recently opted out from JP Dutta’s Paltan.