Abhishek Bachchan Has A Befitting Reply To A Troller Who Targeted Aaradhya Bachchan

We all know that Abhishek Bachchan is the doting dad same as his own father Amitabh Bachchan. And like every father, even Abhishek keeps his apple of an eye protected from everything.

Most of the times, we have seen that the little tot often accompanies her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at various occasions.

The Bachchan’s celebrated Aaradhya’s birthday in a luxurious hotel and many industry friends graced the party. Recently too, we saw the mother-daughter duo at the airport as they arrived from a wedding. Now, a troller tweeted on her handle and questioned if Aaradhya goes to school at all given that she’s mostly seen out with her mom. She wrote, “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take an out a kid when u like to go a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.”

@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

Trending

But daddy Abhishek was soon to Aaradhya’s rescue and gave a befitting reply to the troller. He wrote, “Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the weekend. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.”

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

Earlier, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan mentioned on his blog that Aaradhya’s presence brings happiness in the house. He had a writer, “Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in as ever bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond.”

So trollers, just think before messing up with Abhishek’s loving daughter! Her dad is always there to protect her.