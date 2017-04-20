B-Town’s favourite star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their wedding anniversary on Thursday by offering prayers at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. The actors tied the knot on 20th April 2007 and completed 10 years of marital bliss today. Accompanying them to the temple was their 5-year-old munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan.

While Abhishek sported a white kurta-pyjama teamed up with a signal red jacket, Aishwarya looked angelic in a white churidar kameez. Little Aaradhya looked extremely adorable in a white kameez and orange churidar.

Check out exclusive photos of Abhishek-Aishwarya’s Siddhivinayak visit here:

1 of 10

Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple took to Twitter to wish them on their 10th wedding anniversary. The filmmaker tweeted:

Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years…how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/S2R9QZsQ9z — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 20, 2017

Aishwarya and Abhishek have collaborated with Karan Johar in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 multi-starrer comedy Housefull 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, Boman Irani and others. Housefull 3, the third instalment in the Housefull franchise was bashed by critics but did a fairly good business at the box office, collecting over Rs 100 crores!

As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the lead role in Bachchan Singh, to be directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Rajat Rawail and Suniel Shetty. Producer Ronnie Screwvala has reportedly signed Abhishek to play the lead in a movie, which will mark the launch of his own banner. Abhishek has also reportedly signed another couple of films. These include Nishikant Kamat’s yet untitled thriller film and Prabhu Deva’s Lefty, where he will play a left-handed character. Abhishek will be co-producing Lefty with Bunty Walia and the film is expected to be shot in Hyderabad.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. There are reports that she might be paired with her husband in Mani Ratnam’s next. The actress has reportedly been roped in Milan Luthria’s action drama Baadshaho, which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz, and Esha Gupta. The grapevine is abuzz that she will be cast in Sujoy Ghosh’s next alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.