Abhimanyu Dassani’s debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ to have its World Premiere at TIFF!

Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani is credited to be the first Bollywood actor whose debut film has been selected for the World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018 to be held from September 6 to 16 this year.

Ronnie Screwvala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Abhimanyu’s debut film is the first Indian action film in the history of Indian cinema to be screened in the Midnight Madness Section of the festival where the world’s best movies in action, horror, thriller and fantasy genre are nominated.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota talks about a young man born with the ability to feel no pain as he strikes out on a quest to vanquish 100 foes.

Even before the release of his debut film, Abhimanyu is extremely popular among his fraternity members for being multi-talented, not just in the professional space but also personal one and that certainly speaks volumes for the young actor.