Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, whose verified account on Twitter was recently suspended over offensive and sexist remarks last week, on Monday returned to Twitter with a new handle. He says anti-nationals can’t stop his voice.

Twitter on May 23 suspended Abhijeet’s account over sexist and offensive remarks targeted at some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid.

When Shehla openly discussed sex scandals involving BJP leaders, she was “abused by Abhijeet and hundreds of Sanghi trolls”. In reply to her statement, Abhijeet had tweeted: “There is a rumour she took money in advance for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client. Big racket.”

In a video posted on his new account, Abhijeet says: “People are trying to suppress my voice. I am against those who try to speak against the nation and the Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account.”

“Till the time my verified account is not active, please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation,” he added.

#VandeMatram

🙏 I am back 🙏#Antinationals can't stop my voice,

salute to #IndianArmy.

this is my new twitter account..rests r fake pic.twitter.com/MMWiFBKa9d — Abhijeet (@singerabhijeet) May 29, 2017

An accompanying post with the video read: “Vande Mataram. I am back. Anti-nationals can’t stop my voice, salute to Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account, rest are fake.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had told PTI that author Arundhati Roy and people supporting JNU were behind the suspension of his account. “Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti-India stand,” he said.

“I (don’t) care a damn… the entire nation is with me,” he added.

BJP MP-actor Paresh Rawal kicked up a row with his remark that author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an army jeep instead of a stone pelter, a reference to an incident in Kashmir where a protester was used as a ‘human shield’ by security personnel against a mob.