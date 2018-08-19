Ever since it’s release, Loveratri‘s first song titled Chogada is garnering immense love and appreciation from across quarters.

To celebrate the success of the Garba Anthem, Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain along with Singer Darshan Rawal and music composers DJ Chetas and DJ Lijo were seen partying on Chogada at a club in Mumbai.

Team Chogada were seen grooving to the electrifying number along with all the fans.

Darshan Rawal was accompanied by Warina Hussain who took over the club by crooning the song.

Aayush and Warina were at their party best as they left no stone unturned in promoting the film.

Marking the debut of the lead actors, Loveratri sets the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colourful backdrop of the festive season.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, ‘Loveratri’ is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.