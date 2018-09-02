Aayush Sharma Visits The Ancestral Home Of Salman Khan

Home has always been where the heart is for actor Aayush Sharma. And as he arrived at the ancestral home of his father-in-law Salim Khan in Indore recently it was the lush open fields and the sight of cattle and horses grazing by that made him feel at home in an instant. Taking him back in time to his home in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Aayush visited the ancestral home of the Khan pariwar to spend time with the extended family and pay his respects to the family elders. He was in Indore to promote his film Loveratri and launch the romantic chartbuster song ‘Tera Hua’.

Indore is the hometown of family patriarch Salim Khan and holds a very special place for the family. The ancestral home and the farm is where a young Salman Khan and the rest of the family spent much of their childhood holidays and have some of their fondest memories of those days.

But for Aayush it was a visit garnished with some delicious home-made biryani and sweets that the Khan khandaan is now almost synonymous with in the industry. The origins of the hospitality and flavour of the delicacies evident as Salim Khan’s extended family pampered the youngest son-in-law of the family.

For Aayush it was important to meet the family and pay his respects to the elders. It was a home from where many a journeys had begun.

Later as the Aayush visited the biggest flagship store of Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ in Indore city he received a grand welcome from his fans who were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of their Loveratri actor. Not the one to disappoint his fans, the charming Aayush ensured that he had gifts for them there.

Couple of days ago Salman Khan shared a video of Aayush’s Indore visit saying, Bachpan ke ghar ki memories puri tarah se refresh ho gaye is Indore wale video ko dekh kar – Dekho .

#aayushsharma #terahua #loveratri #lovetakesover