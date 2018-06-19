Aayush Sharma Is Overwhelmed By The Response To The ‘Loveratri’ Teaser

Debutant Aayush Sharma, superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, is overwhelmed by the positive response to the teaser of his maiden film “Loveratri“.

“I am overwhelmed by the reactions pouring in for the teaser. There is nothing more empowering than to be appreciated for your hard work and effort,” Aayush said in a statement to IANS.

He witnessed the response when he visited Gaiety Galaxy to watch the teaser of his film which is attached to the print of “Race 3“.

A Gujarati couple who saw the teaser recognised Aayush in the audience and approached him, and praised his performance.

The film’s teaser, which released on June 13, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story.

Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, “Loveratri” also stars Warina Hussain. It will release on October 5.