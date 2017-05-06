A leading daily recently reported that Vishesh Films will be collaborating with a production house other than T-Series for Aashiqui 3. Clarifying rumours surrounding this association, Vishesh Films announces that the third film of the Aashiqui franchise will be a continued joint production venture between them and T-Series only.

Vishesh Films and T-Series together created the successful franchise Aashiqui back in 1990, which starred Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. The two production houses joined hands again in 2013 to create the musical blockbuster Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri. The film which featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was a massive success.

Buzz is that the leading lady of Aashiqui 3 would be Alia Bhatt, who too will play a singer in the film. Mohit is working on fer minor changes of lead actor’s character which is touted to be played by Sidharth Malhotra.

The script of Aashiqui 3 is written by Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In a recent interview, Alia had said that she is eagerly waiting to get the script of Aashiqui 3, which is being written by Shaheen. The actress also said that the script is taking time as Shaheen is busy working on a couple of other scripts simultaneously.