Aanand L Rai: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Gutsy Actor And That Is The Reason I Am With Him

Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Aanand L Rai have collaborated for the first time for their upcoming project, Zero.

They recently made an official announcement of their film’s title and it took the internet with the storm. Fans of SRK went crazy after the much speculated and awaited title was announced.

Recently in an interview with PTI, the Raanjhanaa director said that SRK has taken some big risks in his career and it was the gutsy attitude of Khan that made him believe in him. He said, “I think he is a very gutsy actor from day one, he has always taken up challenges. And that is the reason I am with him. As a director, you should be prepared to take him on a journey and explore such a superstar. He says yes to subjects that are extraordinary and puts himself in a space that is new, yet different.”

Rai said that he is quite impressed by Shah Rukh’s performance in Zero as he plays a dwarf. “This is a blessing that I got to work on a film like this with him. I am happy. He is an intelligent person to play this role. Who else can do this and get into the skin of a character like this? It is tough to take away those two feet, flamboyance, grace and still say ‘let’s romance’, he said.

He also said that he is not worried about the numbers of his film, although SRK’s last film Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t do well at the box office. He said, “In a decade’s time, he will do so much as an actor but as a visionary, he will take the Indian cinema ahead. He doesn’t think like just as an actor. Do expect a lot of newer things as an actor. He has got great plans. And with this man, if I feel stressed, (it is) not done. There is nervousness and I enjoy that. This is India’s biggest VFX film but you will hardly feel that. It will look like any other normal film and yet new, so that is what the VFX is all about.”

Trending

In the film Zero, we will also see a special appearance of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi, Kajol and Karisma Kapoor. Rai says that the actors are not placed in the movie deliberately. “It is a part of the story and it has not been done to increase or give the film a scale. The cameo parts are not done for the sake of it, they have been used (well). There is a reason for them to be a part of the film.They (the appearances) are not structured. It was a delight to have all of them in the film,” he added.

Zero which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is slated to release on December 21, 2018.