Aamir’s Dangal Will Not Release In Pakistan, Say Distributors

The cinema owners in Pakistan recently lifted the self-imposed ban on Bollywood movies. They have restarted screening Bolly films from yesterday. Owners will soon start showing newer films in the coming days. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is also included in the list of films which will be released in Pakistan.

Reportedly, an influential media group has acquired the distribution rights of the biographical sports drama.

Newer films will be screened officially acquiring NOC from the information ministry. The prints of the films generally go to Pakistan from India via Dubai or UK.

However, the distributors of the film have denied reports and clarified that Dangal will not release in Pakistan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Sana Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the screens this Friday.