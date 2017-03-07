Aamir-SRK To Come Together For A New Star Plus Ad?

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both have worked for over 25 years in Bollywood, but interestingly both the superstars have never shared screen till now. However, the latest buzz in the B-town is that Star Plus channel is planning to bring these 2 superstars together for their new campaign.

Aamir recently did the Nayi Soch ad for Star, which received rave reviews, while SRK will be hosting Ted Talks which will air on Star as well.

The brand team of Star is trying their best to bring the superstars in one ad.

A reliable source revealed to a daily, “Aamir playing a sweet seller who is helped by his daughters in the shop got rave reviews. This has encouraged the channel’s brand team to try and rope in both Shah Rukh and Aamir together.”

Aamir Khan, who is riding high on the success of Dangal, will be next seen in Secret Superstar, while SRK’s next is along with Anushka Sharma, which is tentatively titled The Ring.