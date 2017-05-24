Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan was recently snapped taking a stroll at the Joggers Park, Bandra. The little one was accompanied by his bodyguard.

The kid looked quite sleepy but still we loved his cute sleepy face! Azad looked adorable with those round silver spectacles and loose white T-shirt and blue shorts. The little boy had the perfect footwear for the morning stroll. The little one wore a matching pair of blue colour crocs.

1 of 3

Trending :

This adorable pictures of him will surely make rest of your day!

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao had son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.