Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Secret Superstar received a standing ovation at its first copy screening from the audience present on Wednesday.

Aamir Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aditya Chopra, in addition to the film team, attended the films screening.

The Dangal star wanted to see the film once before leaving for Istanbul. So yesterday, a special screening was held for Aamir Khan and the cast and crew of the film.

Everyone, who had attended the screening, was moved by the film and also gave a standing ovation to it.

Amit Trivedi, who has composed the music for the film, had also attended the first copy screening.

Amit Trivedi shared, “I have been working on secret superstar since April last year it’s like almost 18months of work on the songs and the background music put together. Despite knowing the film inside out and watching it innumerable times to score every scene I still got emotionally moved after watching the test screening. Now that’s a power of a great film.this film is timeless and has tremendous repeat value. I have had the most wonderful experience working on it.thanks to Advait and Aamir sir for giving me the opportunity to work on this beautiful film.”

The film’s trailer and all the content pieces which have been unveiled so far, have been loved by the audiences.

Secret Superstar, which is touted to be a film based on music, brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.