Aamir Khan has had a successful run at the box-office with his last release Dangal. The film broke all box-office records and has collected 2000 crore approximately worldwide. Aamir’s next film Secret Superstar which releases on Diwali, has also evoked great interest amongst cine-goers.

Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his next Thugs Of Hindostan with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Known for his skills of getting into the skin of a character and doing it all with perfection, Aamir has shed a lot of kilos to look leaner for his role in the movie.

The actor has been transforming himself for every character he does. While speculations about Aamir Khan’s look in his next titled Thugs of Hindostan have been rife for quite some time now. Some Said he might rock a dense beard for this one but a picture from the sets has proved everybody wrong!

But now, the leaked look of Aamir from the sets is unrecognizable in that shabby and tattered look. Clad in ragged and shabby attire with curly hair and (what looks like) a long moustache, Aamir’s latest pic from the sets has certainly raised the bar of expectations from him and the film. The actor plays a pirate in the film and his get up is pretty much in sync with his character.

Check out the picture here:

The film is being touted as Bollywood’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean. However, Aamir clarified it in an interview with a daily, “There are some hundreds of action-adventure films. There is ‘Pirates of Caribbean’, there is ‘Indiana Jones’ and many others. All these are action-adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character.”

Thugs of Hindostan is now slated to release on November 7, 2018. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.