Aamir Khan’s Dangal received a coveted opening movie slot in the non-competing panorama section of the 7th Beijing International Film Festival that commenced last Sunday witnessing Dangal to become the first Indian movie to get such a niche.

The film was screened to a housefull of an audience in one of its first preview run in Beijing.

Dangal, which is releasing in China as ‘Shuaijiao Baba’ which means ‘Let’s wrestle, father’, raised its curtain to a standing ovation from the audience.

Aamir Khan is the only Bollywood actor to witness an immense fan following in China with the actor’s previous hits 3 idiots, PK and Dhoom 3 all garnering phenomenal collections in the Chinese markets.

The screening was attended by the who’s who of China with renowned personalities like China’s leading actress Liu Yifei and actor Wu Gang.

Tickets for the screening were sold out withing no time that even Aamir couldn’t get tickets for his guests.

While in the city, Aamir also interacted with filmmaker Rob Cohen of the XXX and Fast and Furious franchise fame, in addition to Chinese sports celebrities like China’s Top boxer and Olympic medalist Zou Shiming and Basketball sensation Stephon Marbury.

Aamir Khan along with director Nitish Tiwari will also visit Shanghai and Chengdu to promote his film.

The film will release in China on May 6th, 2017.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer in an extended cameo. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and is expected to hit the screen during the Diwali weekend.

Post this, Aamir Khan will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors soon and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.