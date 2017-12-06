Aamir Khan’s Dangal Wins Big At The Australian Gala

Superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was on Wednesday named the Best Asian Film at the 7th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards. The primary role of the AACTA is to recognise, encourage, promote and celebrate film and television excellence in Australia through the nation’s highest screen accolades, the AACTA Awards — the Australian equivalent of the Oscars and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, a member of the Grand Jury for Best Asian Film, on Wednesday, tweeted: “Dangal wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team Dangal.”

DANGAL wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team Dangal. With Russel Crowe Chairman of the jury. It was a unanimous decision 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xXfixEgT0R — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 6, 2017

The jury was chaired by actor Russell Crowe. Shabana tweeted a photograph with Crowe, and wrote: “It was a unanimous decision.” Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a biographical sports drama film.

Trending

It is inspired by the lives of the Phogat family members, telling the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers.

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Suhani Bhatnagar. Actor Anupam Kher attended the red carpet of the AACTA.The 62-year-old actor on Wednesday morning also shared a video posted a photograph of himself from a dubbing studio in Australia.

“Finished dubbing in Sydney for a very important film of 2018. A film I am very proud of,” he captioned the image.

Finished dubbing in Sydney for a very important film of 2018. A film I am very proud of. Thank you Anthony for your love and faith.🙏 pic.twitter.com/wGDjhepJhQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 6, 2017

On the Bollywood front, Anupam will next be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister, directed by Vijay Gutte.