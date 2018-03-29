Aamir Khan Won’t Sign Anything Until Thugs Of Hindostan Releases

Aamir Khan is one of those actors who doesn’t like doing two or three films a year just for the sake of it. Instead, he prefers to work on one film at a time, focusing all his attention into making it a masterpiece. Which is why any project that the perfectionist signs becomes one of the most awaited films of that year. The actor is currently working on Thugs Of Hindostan, a Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial.

With the film scheduled to release on November 7, people have been speculating what will the Dangal star’s next project be. While there were rumours saying he’s already finalised Mogul, a biopic on T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, and Osho, others believe he might start working on the highly anticipated Mahabharata with Baahubali director S S Rajamouli.

In fact, earlier reports even said Mahabharata would be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 1000 crore bankrolled by businessman Mukesh Ambani.

However, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson recently cleared on the air on these matters. The spokesperson said, “There are many speculations about Aamir Khan doing numerous projects, but currently he is doing only Thugs Of Hindostan. Making it perfectly clear that Aamir hasn’t confirmed another project, he continues, “He has not signed any other project. If and when he does he will make official announcement. Right now his focus is only on Thugs Of Hindostan.”

Trending

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be replacing Aamir in the upcoming Rakesh Sharma biopic after the latter reportedly backed out. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Thugs of Hindostan, produced by YRF, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles. The film is based on the book Confessions Of A Thug, written by Philip Meadows Taylor in 1839.